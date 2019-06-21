Camila Cabello Thinks Fans Will "Hate" Her for This Shawn Mendes Quote

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are spilling "Señorita" secrets!

The superstar singers have teamed up for another hit song! Along with the release of "Señorita" on Thursday night, Mendes and Cabello also dropped the music video for the track...and it's steamy! In celebration of the song's release, the A-listers are also the cover stars for V magazine's digital issue, released Friday.

For their cover story, Mendes and Cabello interviewed each other, spilling musical secrets in the process. One revelation from Mendes even has Cabello preparing for "hate" from her fans!

"The song is actually like eight months in the making," Cabello shares in the interview.