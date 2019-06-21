Why Kyle Richards Isn't Surprised Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It's the end of an era for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Vandeprump is poised to exit the series following the current ninth season. The OG Housewife did not participate in filming the reunion, this was after she stopped filming alongside her costars following a fight with former pal Kyle Richards.

"I'm not really surprised, honestly," Kyle told E!'s Justin Sylvester about Lisa's decision to leave. "She said she maybe would in the past, so I don't know. But you never know what will happen in the future. Who knows?"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is poised to return for a 10th season with Kyle being the only original cast member left in the ranks. Could it be her last season?