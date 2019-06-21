Katherine Schwarzenegger Sends "Joy Filled" Birthday Message to Chris Pratt

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 11:41 AM
Katherine Schwarzenegger is ready to celebrate her main man!
As Chris Pratt turns 40 today, the actor received a thoughtful message from his wife on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you," Katherine shared on social media. "You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"
The post included plenty of couple shots from various vacations across the country.
Famous fans including Lisa Rinna, Mandy Moore and Alexa PenaVega were quick to like the post. And yes, we spy Chris loving the image too.
Earlier this month, the Hollywood couple said "I Do" at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. Family and close friends were able to witness the personal vows and romantic event that was kept more on the private side.
Since then, the pair has been able to share photos from their big day and enjoy their new relationship status as husband and wife.
Most recently, Katherine celebrated Father's Day by acknowledging Chris' relationship with his son.
"Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband," she wrote online. "Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you."
As for where the couple is headed to next, it appears that a honeymoon could still be on the agenda.
Until then, happy birthday Chris and congratulations on a very special summer.
