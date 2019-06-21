Brie Bella & Nikki Bella ''Can't Wait'' to Share Their ''Triumphs & Challenges'' in Total Bellas Season 5!

Grab a glass of Belle Radici wine…because Total Bellas is returning for season 5!

Today E! announced that the Brie Bella and Nikki Bella-helmed docu-series will have an additional season. We can't say we're entirely shocked to hear this news as season 4 covered many memorable moments.

Not only did the Bella Army get a taste of Nikki's single life, but they watched as Brie and husband Daniel Brian decided it was time for baby no. 2.

"Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers," Executive Vice President of Development and Production at E! Amy Introcaso-Davis noted in a statement. "They're strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience."