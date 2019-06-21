Team Wales or Brothers Grim? The Truth About Prince William's Relationship With Prince Harry Through the Years

It's done.

Prince William and Prince Harry have severed yet another link between them, the Royal Foundation confirming this week that Harry and Meghan Markle will be forming their own philanthropic hub apart from the organization the brothers established together in 2009. The former will now be called the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with William and Kate Middleton remaining at the helm.

But, the foundation assured, the couples will continue to collaborate in the future, including on the mental health campaign Heads Together that William, Kate and Harry started in 2016.

The hits have kept coming for those who assumed that William and Harry would always do everything together, that the two princes who solemnly walked behind their mother's coffin with no less than 2.5 billion people watching in 1997 were bound forever by that unfathomable experience. Not to mention the fact that they're brothers, just over two years apart, and have been through so much, and they always got on so well.

So, why don't people think that's the case anymore?