Summer Is Not Going Well in New Stranger Things Trailer

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 7:11 PM
Now this feels more like Stranger Things.
We were beginning to think the kids of Hawkins, Indiana were going to have a really good, evil-free summer based on the fun it looks like they're having in Stranger Things season three, but the newest trailer makes it very clear that that is not the case.
Despite the fact that Eleven closed the gate at the end of season two, something evil is still lurking above ground, and apparently it's looking for a new host.
Any takers?
"We are going to end you, we are going to end your friends, then, we are going to end everyone," an evil voice says.
Lights are going out, and there's a giant laser, and there are guns, and of course there's a big slimy monster preying on innocent Hawkins residents and presumably looming over the whole town.
In case you've forgotten, Will spent all of last season being controlled by the shadow monster, but everyone believed the monster had been defeated and all the things from the Upside Down had gone back to it and were trapped there when Eleven closed the portal.
Of course, they were wrong, because if they weren't, this would just be a season of mall shenanigans and fairs. We would still watch that, but it wouldn't be the same.
You can see the trailer below!
The next two weeks can truly not go by fast enough.
Stranger Things season three will make its Netflix debut on July 4.
