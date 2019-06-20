Spencer Pratt Reveals His Hills "Hit List," Teases "Crazy" Cast Drama

"No one was safe."

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are dishing all about the drama to come on The Hills: New Beginnings. The couple, who started dating on the second season of The Hills, has now returned for the MTV reboot, set to premiere in just a few days. Fans may recall, when Spencer was first introduced on the hit series back in 2007, his relationship with Heidi sparked tension with her then-BFF Lauren Conrad.

While many had doubts about Spencer and Heidi's romance, the couple has now been together for over a decade, welcoming son Gunner Pratt in 2017. So, what do they have to say to all of their haters now?

"Here we are with our son, and we've been together for 12 years," Heidi told E! News' Justin Sylvester on Wednesday at The Hills: New Beginnings premiere. "And it's been a great ride, it's been such a fun adventure."