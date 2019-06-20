Inside Billy Ray Cyrus' Wild Road Back to the Top of the Charts

There are very few people who would've expected, in the year 2019, to see the name Billy Ray Cyrus sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 straight weeks.

And yet, here we are. The man previously best known for '90s hit "Achy Breaky Heart" and being Miley Cyrus' dad has become something of a music sensation yet again thanks to his powerhouse collaboration with Lil Nas X on the remix to viral sensation "Old Town Road." Not only has the track proven to be a certifiable smash, but it's brought the pair to stages as varied as the Stagecoach Festival, the CMA Fest (where Keith Urban joined in the fun), and, in just a few days on Sunday, June 23, the BET Awards.

It's a moment that Cyrus himself can hardly believe.

Speaking with Nightline in early June, the 57-year-old admitted that he "never thought I'd feel anything like this ever again."