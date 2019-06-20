From Jed Wyatt's Love Letter to the Bachelor in Paradise Shut Down: Relive the Biggest Scandals in Bachelor Nation History

The final rose goes to... these scandals!

From the shocking Bachelor in Paradise shut down to Nick Viall's one night stand to Chris Soules' hit-and-run charge, these moments in Bachelor Nation history made viewers spit out their water (or rosé). More recently, Jed Wyatt—who quickly became a fan favorite on Hannah B's season of The Bachelorette—made headlines after a major bombshell dropped. A woman claimed she was still dating the 25-year-old singer when he left to star on the hit ABC show.

Haley Stevens told E! News their relationship was in a serious place, so much so that they even met each other's families and went on a romantic getaway before production began on season 15 of The Bachelorette. In fact, she said she "never even got broken up with" and received a letter from Wyatt, which she believes was written the night before he left to film.

"Haley, you're truly an amazing person," the note read, which was provided to E! News. "Someday we will be thankful for all of this. You know where my heart will be. See you at the dock, J."