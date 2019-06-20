From Jed Wyatt's Love Letter to the Bachelor in Paradise Shut Down: Relive the Biggest Scandals in Bachelor Nation History

ABC/Ed Herrera, Instagram
The final rose goes to... these scandals!
From the shocking Bachelor in Paradise shut down to Nick Viall's one night stand to Chris Soules' hit-and-run charge, these moments in Bachelor Nation history made viewers spit out their water (or rosé). More recently, Jed Wyatt—who quickly became a fan favorite on Hannah B's season of The Bachelorette—made headlines after a major bombshell dropped. A woman claimed she was still dating the 25-year-old singer when he left to star on the hit ABC show.
Haley Stevens told E! News their relationship was in a serious place, so much so that they even met each other's families and went on a romantic getaway before production began on season 15 of The Bachelorette. In fact, she said she "never even got broken up with" and received a letter from Wyatt, which she believes was written the night before he left to film.
"Haley, you're truly an amazing person," the note read, which was provided to E! News. "Someday we will be thankful for all of this. You know where my heart will be. See you at the dock, J."
While scandalous, Jed's recent drama is tame compared other things that have happened in Bachelor Nation history.
To see all of the juicy, jaw-dropping moments that took place on and off the camera on the reality TV series, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
After becoming the fan favorite on Hannah B's season of The Bachelorette, a bomb dropped. Wyatt's former boo, Haley Stevens, revealed she was still dating the 25-year-old singer-songwriter when he left to be on the ABC show. In fact, she said she "never even got broken up with."
Contestants vying for a second (or third) shot at love were forced to pack their bags and travel home over allegations of "misconduct" on set in Mexico. Reports claim an incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson occurred on the first day of filming, and a source told E! News the pair was encouraged to hook up prior to production starting.
The former Bachelor star was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run felony for leaving the scene of an April 24 car crash that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher. Soules, who has yet to appear in court, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $7,000 fine.
After leaving the third season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged, Amanda and Josh's relationship crumbled in a highly dramatic, extremely public way. Stanton told E! News her former fiancé was "extremely controlling" of her, which prompted the controversial reality star to threaten legal action over "falsehoods" and "misrepresentations" shared by Amanda about him.
Oops! Prior to passing out the final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn accidentally spoiled the grand finale by posting a cozy photo with fiancé Shawn Booth to Snapchat. It was quickly deleted, but that didn't stop Bachelor Nation from exposing the truth with a screengrab.
The Bachelor in Paradise couple made headlines after Kimball decided to "remove" himself from the relationship after Cooper was accused of cheating on him. Reality Steve shared alleged texts the blonde beauty sent to an unidentified man. However, she claimed the messages were "fabricated" and that she "did not cheat on Jordan."
After being sent home by JoJo Fletcher, the outspoken Bachelor villain threw shade at his onscreen nemesis by getting hot and heavy with Robby's ex-girlfriend on Instagram. Chad shared a photo of himself kissing Hope Higginbotham, who he said "deserves so much better than someone who lies, cheats, and ends a four-year long relationship in order to pursue fame on a tv show."
The widely disliked star of season 18 said in a 2014 interview that he doesn't "think it is a good example for kids to watch [gay couples] on TV, referring to same-sex couples as "perverts." Juan Pablo later clarified his comments in an apologetic Facebook status, blaming his non-native grasp of the English language for using the "wrong words to express myself."
As cameras began rolling on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor, Papa and an ABC producer began what was described as an "inappropriate relationship." Despite denying anything went down, both were kicked off the show and it was later revealed that the staffer visited her hometown with his father.
On the premiere of his season, Nick was shocked to see Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz get out of the limo, a contestant he'd previously slept with after Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding nine months before the show. Viall questioned her intentions for pursuing him on reality TV and she was quickly cut.
The feisty brunette aired some dirty laundry when she revealed on Twitter that The Bachelor creator prevented her from competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2015 because "he didn't want people wanting fame after his show." Bristowe's claim came as many began wondering why mostly male contestants join the dance competition series, which Fleiss shut down after pointing to Melissa Rycroft winning season 15.
Fans mourned the loss of this former Bachelor contestant, who, at 29-years-old, committed suicide at her home in 2013 following an argument with her NBA star boyfriend, Ryan Anderson. Gia's mother was on the phone with her daughter when the incident happened, and the reality star remained on life support at a hospital until her passing.
The Bachelorette couple's volatile relationship was well-documented in Dorfman's 2016 tell-all book, It's Not Okay. In it, Andi claimed Josh "often behaved like an emotional abuser" and prohibited her from taking photos with men. She wrote, "If I talked to another man, I was a 'whore.' If I disagreed, I was 'argumentative.'" Murray has always denied the allegations.
Despite Byron proposing to Mary during The Bachelor's early days in 2004, his now-ex was arrested in 2007 for allegedly assaulting him. The brunette was charged with one count of domestic battery, but the charge was later dropped. They ultimately broke up two years later, and in a 2016 interview, Delgado shared, "There was a big pressure also to have a successful relationship for TV and the show."
One of Rachel Lindsay's suitors drew major criticism after tweets allegedly posted by Lee throughout 2015 and 2016 revealed his opinions on race, women and Muslims. Host Chris Harrison responded to the controversy shortly after: "For those asking, no, of course we didn't know about the offensive tweets from Lee's account. None of us were aware of them. Very unfortunate."
