Inside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Tropical Family Vacation

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 1:07 PM

Kourtney Kardashian

Soaking up the sun!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye WestKourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoyed a family vacation with their kids this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars took a break from Los Angeles and flew to a tropical location, where they were spotted spending time in the water.

"Scott came along on the trip with Kourtney and is very hands on and helpful with all of the kids," an eyewitness tells E! News. "He's always playing with them in the sand and having fun. Scott and Kourtney seem to be on great terms and are friendly to one another."

According to the insider, North West, 6, and Penelope Disick, 6, brought along some friends for the vacation. It was just days ago that North celebrated her birthday, while Penelope's birthday is coming up in July.

Khloe, Kim, Kylie & Kourt Learn of Tristan-Jordyn Scandal

"The kids got to take a boat ride from right in front of the house. All the kids swam to the boat and hopped on," the source says. "Scott and Kourtney were helping them swim to the water to get to the boat. They went to a private beach in a cove where they did some swimming and collected shells."

The eyewitness adds that the group had a "really fun time" in the water together, adding that Kim and Kanye "stayed back at the house with their younger kids." 

"Each day they have beach chairs, beds and a private set up on the sand for them," the insider tells E! News. "They have all the food choices they could want and staff coming by to offer them whatever they might need. They have kayaks, stand up paddle boards and lots of water toys for the kids. Everyone is having a great time."

Watch the video above to see the most memorable Kardashian family vacations!

