HGTV Star Anthony Carrino Is Engaged to Former Rockette Jacey Lambros: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Anthony Carrino is engaged!

The star of HGTV shows Kitchen Cousin and Cousins Undercover recently proposed to his girlfriend Jacey Lambros, a former Radio City Music Hall Rockette and co-owner of the Jane DO fitness studio. Carrino and Lambros posted on their Instagram pages photos of the two together, with her showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

"She he said YES!" wrote Carrino, 39. "Couldn't possibly be more excited to spend the rest of my life with this lady. The reasons why are endless. Suffice it to say she's my everything; from partner in crime, to number supporter, & business strategist... I wouldn't have it any other way. I love you @jaceylambros. Here's to all our adventures to come #engaged #thislady #partnerincrime."

"There has never been an easier choice to make," wrote Lambros, 38. "YES. YES. YES!!!!"