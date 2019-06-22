The Unrelenting Martha Moxley Murder Saga: Old Money, Cold Justice, the Kennedy Connection and Endless Twists

Dorthy had purposely kept herself ignorant of the case's grislier details for years as a way of protecting herself, but she stoically sat through the autopsy photos, the graphic testimony and all other details amounting to a mother's worst nightmare at trial.

Lacking forensics tying Skakel to the crime scene, the prosecution pegged its case to the witnesses who said that Michael had basically confessed to them, despite some issues with their stories. The trial began in May 2002.

Greg Coleman, who had told the grand jury that Michael had said five or six times at school that he had killed Martha, testified at a subsequent preliminary hearing that it was once or twice. Asked why he changed his story, he admitted to being on heroin in front of the grand jury. Coleman died of a heroin overdose in August 2001, but his previous testimony was played in court.

Greg's widow, Elizabeth Coleman, was later called to corroborate her late husband's testimony, saying that Greg had told her about knowing Skakel at school and that Michael "told him he had murdered her with a golf club" and would get away with it because "he was related to the Kennedys." Another former student, Jennifer Pease, also testified that Greg told her something similar.

Élan alum John Higgins testified that he heard Michael launch into a teary monologue about that night that ended in him saying, "I did it."

''He related that he later was in his garage and he was running through some woods," Higgins said. "He had a golf club in his hands. He looked up, he saw pine trees. The next thing that he remembers is that he woke up in his house, and that's the story that he related to me.'' Skakel was crying and saying he didn't know whether he did it or not, Higgins continued. "He thought he may have done it. He didn't know what happened. Eventually he came to the point that he did do it. He must have done it. 'I did it.'"

Higgins acknowledged under cross-examination that he really didn't know if Skakel was guilty or not.