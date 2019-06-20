Read the Love Letter The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Allegedly Wrote His Girlfriend Before Show

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 11:16 AM
A woman who says she was dating The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt when he left to star on the show has now provided a receipt.
This week, singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, 26, told the press she and the fellow Nashville musician, one of star Hannah Brown's suitors, were a few months into a relationship before he began filming the current 15th season of the ABC dating show. She told E! News that they had met each other's families and even vacationed together a couple of weeks before production began. She said that Wyatt, 25, did not contact her upon his return and that they had an awkward run-in at a music venue two weeks later. She said she "never even got broken up with" and received no explanation from him.
Stevens recently provided what she says was a letter Wyatt wrote to her the night before he left to film The Bachelorette, as well as photos of her with Jed.
"Haley, you're truly an amazing person," it reads. "Someday we will be thankful for all of this. You know where my heart will be. See you at the dock, J."
"This was just a special secret place that we had," Stevens told E! News. "It was probably the most intimate and personal piece of this story. Before he left, he told me that when I missed him or when he missed me, we could think about that place and the other would be there. It's kind of hard to explain exactly what the dock is because it was meant for just the two of us, but that dock got me through the two months that he was gone, and to know that it wasn't significant to him is brutal. I thought about that dock every single day. Guess he didn't."
Haley Stevens
Stevens previously told E! News that the day after her and Wyatt's encounter at the music venue, he called her while she was on the phone with her mother, who told her not to answer. She said the two later played separately at CMA Fest and that he complimented her band Sweet Leah's set.
Haley Stevens
"He came up after we got off stage and said 'Y'all sounded great', and I responded, 'Thanks so much' and he asked, 'Are you OK?', and [I said] 'Yeah, I'm fine,' and he said, 'It's just weird' and I said, 'It doesn't have to be weird, it's cool.' He said, 'Just with everything that's happening. It's happening so quickly.' He was speaking to the fame and stuff and I just responded with, 'Oh, OK,' and he just walked away. It was awkward."
Haley Stevens
Wyatt has not commented on Stevens' remarks to the press or the letter, nor has Brown.
"This was the person that I was in love with," Stevens said. "I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation. [He] could literally be engaged to someone else without any sort of closure or anything. It's devastating, honestly. It's hurtful."
