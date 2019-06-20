Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada Addresses Rob Kardashian Romance Rumors

Are Evelyn Lozada and Rob Kardashian dating?

The Basketball Wives star, 43, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, recently raised eyebrows over their NSFW Twitter exchange about Rob's "big sausage." The tweets, which have since been deleted, sparked relationship speculation between Rob and Evelyn. So, what's really going on between the reality stars?

While appearing on Power 105.1 FM's Breakfast Club on Thursday, Evelyn declared that she's "not dating" right now, but confirmed that she would go out with Rob.

"I knew that was gonna come up today," Evelyn said with a laugh after being asked about Rob.