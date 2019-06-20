Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Break Up 8 Months After Engagement

It's over for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé have called it quits, E! News can confirm.

Fans had a feeling there was trouble in paradise after they noticed the reality star had unfollowed her main man on Instagram. However, this wasn't the first sign their relationship was on the rocks.

The Bravolebrity actually unfollowed McKinley back in May. The social media move came shortly after rumors started to spread that McKinley had cheated on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward.

However, Williams quickly re-followed her fiancé and McKinley denied these allegations in a statement to E! News.

"These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," he said at the time. "My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.

Ward also claimed the rumors were untrue and that she had "never met" McKinley.