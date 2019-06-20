Game of Thrones Almost Had a Spectacular Battle That Would've Delighted Fans

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 7:43 AM
What could've been…that's the stage of life after Game of Thrones we're in.
During an interview with the Filmmaker Toolkit, director Miguel Sapochnik, the man who helmed "The Long Night," the big (and very dark, but not too dark if you ask him) White Walker battle episode, said there was a big scene that would've delighted fans.
"It was a much bigger sequence than we shot. And there were many things that happened that people would've been so happy to have happen, attacks of direwolves, crazy stuff," he said. "At some point you're like, 50 direwolves attacking an undead dragon does not a good movie make."
Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) Ghost was the only direwolf seen at the battle, but imagine if Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) had done his thing and gotten a bunch of direwolves there to save the day? By the way, what was he doing by the tree the whole time?
The other direwolf that was around was Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) wolf Nymeria. Her direwolf assembled quite a pack of her own when she popped up in season seven.
"Dave and Dan were heading towards the finish line and they were unrelenting in what they expected of us. Then their mantra to us is, 'It's going to kill us, but it's going to be great.' And we were like, 'No, no, it's actually going to kill us if we don't stop,'" Sapochnik explained about the cuts. "They were completely ruthless when it came to that kind of thing of, 'No, we want this, we want this.' And at the same time, there were moments of realization that we physically can't do some of these things and other things we can."
This dragon and direwolf battle was never filmed, but Game of Thrones did film a scene that was cut that would've made thing in season eight make a lot of sense. Lena Headey revealed the show filmed a scene for season seven that featured her character Cersei Lannister having a miscarriage. She said it was a "traumatic" scene and a "great moment for Cersei."
"I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would've served her differently," Headey said.
Cersei's pregnancy was a big question mark throughout the final season, so there you go.
Time will tell what other what could've been moments will be revealed now that the show is over.
