Granger Smith Shares New Details From Late Son's Drowning Accident in Emotional Video

Granger Smith and his family are holding their heads high in the wake of an inconceivable tragedy.

Just two weeks after the country singer and his wife Amber Bartlett lost their 3-year-old son in a drowning accident at their Georgetown, Tex. home, the couple honored River Kelly Smith's memory with an emotional tribute video.

Granger and Amber, who married nearly 10 years ago and are also parents to 7-year-old London Smith and 5-year-old Lincoln Smith, spoke candidly about the moment their lives were changed forever on June 6.

"It was actually a night just like this and I was outside playing with London," Granger recalled. "We were doing gymnastics in the yard and the boys were playing a water gun fight. I remember thinking, I was looking at London, as she was doing gymnastics and I thought, 'Soak up this moment because it's not going to last forever.'"

"Somewhere between 30 seconds and three minutes Amber and I are inside our pool gate doing CPR on our son," he continued.