See the Greatest BET Awards Looks Ever: From Lil' Kim's Colorful Bikini Ensemble to Beyoncé's Blinding Gown

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
2002 BET Awards, Janet Jackson

L. Cohen/WireImage

It's that time of year when celebs serve bawdy and face!

The biggest and brightest stars will make their way to the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, June 23. What's more? Fierce femmes like LizzoCardi B and H.E.R. (to name a few) are set to perform during the awards ceremony. Presenters include Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidiand more. But before the highly-anticipated awards show kicks off, we're taking a walk down fashion memory lane.

Since its inaugural ceremony in 2001, BET Awards singers, musicians and socialites have been gracing the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles. We're talking Lil' Kim's famous green and blue bikini outfit, Janelle Monáe's rainbow-colored dress and bedazzled spaceship purse and Beyoncé's blinding rhinestone-adorned gown and mirror-like belt.

When it comes to the star-studded show, no design is too risqué or over-the-top. If anything, bold and electrifying fashion pieces are encouraged at the BET Awards.

Watch

Jamie Foxx Talks Hosting the 2018 BET Awards

To see the glitz, the glamour and the larger-than-life ensembles that have hit the red carpet over the years, scroll through our gallery below. From Destiny's Child to Rihanna to Monica, these celebrity 'fits made it on our list of the greatest BET Awards looks of all time.

2001 BET Awards, Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Destiny's Child

The iconic female group graces the red carpet at the 2001 BET Awards in jaw-dropping ensembles that complement each other. From the rhinestone-adorned bodices to the sheer hem and peek-a-boo shoulder sleeves, these are some lewks.

Janelle Monae, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer brightens up the red carpet (literally) with her vibrant ensemble at the 2018 awards ceremony. Celebrating Pride Month, Janelle wears a rainbow-colored Nicolas Jebran gown and Tiffany jewelry pieces.

Remy Ma, 2018 BET Awards

Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

Remy Ma

X marks the spot for the legendary rapper, who shows off her "Melanin Magic" in a custom Karen Sabag polka dot dress. The red lipstick, nails, heels and earrings make the outfit pop!

Article continues below

Gabrielle Union, 2013 BET Awards

Jason Merritt/BET/Getty Images for BET

Gabrielle Union

Red hot, hot hot! The Being Mary Jane actress sizzles on the red carpet in her strapless cocktail dress by Zac Posen.

2009 BET Awards, Alicia Keys

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Alicia Keys

The brunette beauty brings the glitz and the glamour to the 2009 BET Awards with her flashy mini dress.

2003 BET Awards, Lil Kim

SGranitz/WireImage for BET Entertainment

Lil' Kim

Always one to push the boundaries on the red carpet, the legendary rapper makes everyone green with envy in this daring get-up.

Article continues below

Monica, 2015 BET Awards

Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET

Monica

A vision in white! The legendary singer dazzles in a belted cape gown by Stéphane Rolland. The silver sequins details and her fiery red hair add a pop of personality to her ensemble.

Logan Browning, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Logan Browning

The Dear White People actress looks absolutely stunning in this pink feathery mini dress from LeiLou by Alex Dojčinović. Her soft glam makeup and white-hot heels tie the fun and frilly ensemble together.

2002 BET Awards, Janet Jackson

L. Cohen/WireImage

Janet Jackson

The iconic singer-songwriter leaves the basique attire at home and opts for something a little more risqué at the 2002 BET Awards. Doesn't this outfit remind you of a nightclub version of her 1995 MTV VMAs look?

Article continues below

ESC: BET Awards, Rihanna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder dazzles at the star-studded ceremony with this bright-yellow Giambattista Valli gown, which features fun billowing ruffles and spaghetti straps.

Ashanti, YG, 2018 BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Ashanti

Oh bay-beh! The 38-year-old star rocks a cinnamon-colored velvet jacket mini dress by Annakik.

ESC: BET Awards, Beyonce

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Beyoncé

The "Formation" singer shines brighter than the flashing camera lights at the 2007 BET Awards. She sizzles in a curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana gown and accessorizes with a huge mirror-like belt.

Article continues below

Dascha Polanco, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

The Orange Is the New Black actress skips the big, flowy gown and wears something more eye-catching. She wears white silky pants with a chic blazer that features larger-than-life ruffles.

2004 BET Awards, Brandy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Brandy

The 40-year-old singer makes the red carpet her runway in this fun bronzy bohemian-style dress.

Issa Rae, 2017 BET Awards

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Issa Rae

The Insecure star brightens up the red carpet with her colorful Balmain open-knit blazer, black-fitted shorts and matching heels.

Article continues below

2015 BET Awards, Nicki Minaj

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj

While this is one of the 36-year-old rapper's more understated ensembles, she looks effortlessly elegant in this black and white dress. The cut-out design takes it up a notch and gives it that Nicki edge.

Ciara, 2015 BET Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Ciara

Silver siren! The "Level Up" singer-songwriter sizzles in a gunmetal slip dress by Wes Gordon.

Meagan Good, 2016 BET Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Meagan Good

Green with envy—Meagan stuns in this daring ensemble, which features a plunging neckline, a thigh high slit and extreme cut-outs. She wears an eye-catching emerald gown by Lorena Sarbu, Bavna earrings and Le Vian bracelets.

Article continues below

Want more fashion coverage from the star-studded event? E! has you covered come Sunday, June 23. The show airs at 8 p.m., so get your snacks ready!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 BET Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Awards , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Rihanna , Beyoncé , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce Knowles, 2009 BET Awards

Beyoncé, Cassie and Alicia Keys: See What the BET Awards Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Spencer Pratt Tells Who's on His "Hills" Hit List

Exclusive: Rihanna Praises LVHM for Believing in Fenty Collection

Charles Melton, Valentino Show, Paris Mens Fashion Week

Charles Melton, Maluma & More Celebs Wear Electrifying Outfits at Paris Fashion Week Men's

Kate McKinnon Talks "Yesterday" & Gushes Over Her Costars

What Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Learned From Lola Story

"Stranger Things" Cast Teases Intensified Season 3

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.