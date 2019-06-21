See the Greatest BET Awards Looks Ever: From Lil' Kim's Colorful Bikini Ensemble to Beyoncé's Blinding Gown

It's that time of year when celebs serve bawdy and face!

The biggest and brightest stars will make their way to the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, June 23. What's more? Fierce femmes like Lizzo, Cardi B and H.E.R. (to name a few) are set to perform during the awards ceremony. Presenters include Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidiand more. But before the highly-anticipated awards show kicks off, we're taking a walk down fashion memory lane.

Since its inaugural ceremony in 2001, BET Awards singers, musicians and socialites have been gracing the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles. We're talking Lil' Kim's famous green and blue bikini outfit, Janelle Monáe's rainbow-colored dress and bedazzled spaceship purse and Beyoncé's blinding rhinestone-adorned gown and mirror-like belt.

When it comes to the star-studded show, no design is too risqué or over-the-top. If anything, bold and electrifying fashion pieces are encouraged at the BET Awards.