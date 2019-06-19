Charles Melton, Maluma & More Celebs Wear Electrifying Outfits at Paris Fashion Week Men's

It's called fashun, sweetie.

More than ever, men are pushing the boundaries and going all out with their fashion. And at this year's Paris Fashion Week Men's this couldn't be more true. From out-of-this-world accessories to electrifying ensembles, there wasn't a basique outfit in sight.

Notably, Latin pop star Maluma brought the heat to the Paris streets with his fiery 'fits. Wearing a flashy and vibrant ensemble at the Heron Preston runway show, he certainly dressed for the occasion. What's more? The 25-year-old singer opted for a Motorsport-like outfit at the Off-White show. It was reminiscent of his colorful "HP" music video get-up.

Cam Newton also stole the show with his fashion-forward designs. Donning an over-sized gray blazer with canary-yellow details, ankle-length pants and silver sneakers, he wasn't afraid to play with shapes, textures and color. Accessorizes also played a major part with his 'fit, as he wore a fedora hat and ascot.