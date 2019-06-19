These Friends Memories Are Just So Wholesome

4. Christina Applegate, who played Rachel's sister later in the series, says her favorite line she got to say was one that was written on the spot.

"I think my favorite line, though, is when I keep saying Lisa's [Kudrow] name wrong. And then she goes, ‘Phoebe.' And I say, ‘Why does she keep making that noise?' That was written as a rewrite in front of the audience, and I thought it was hilarious."

5. Cole Sprouse, who played Ross' son Ben, had a crush on Jennifer Aniston, because who the heck didn't?

"I'm pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston, which the whole world had at that point. But I do remember being quite intimidated around her, because of that. I remember blanking on my lines, and having a kind of stage fright when she sat next to me on the couch in one episode. And I remember there was a camera man who was like, ‘Little boy's got a crush,' or I forget what they said. Of course, I turned bright red. But I do remember feeling like I fell in love."

And obviously he loved shooting the Holiday Armadillo episode, because who wouldn't?