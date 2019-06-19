Bella Thorne Gets Support From Zendaya, Dove Cameron and More Stars Over Nude Photo Controversy

Bella Thorne is seeing an outpouring of support from her famous friends.

Stars like Zendaya, Dove Cameron and Lily Rose Depp are sharing their love for the actress after Whoopi Goldberg made harmful comments about Bella taking preemptive measures against a hacker. Those words are what encouraged Bella to make an emotional statement on her Instagram Story, in which she shamed The View co-host for telling her she shouldn't take nude photos.

"Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you and shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that," the star cried.

And now, the former Disney Channel star has numerous people to back her up in her fight against victim-shaming. On Instagram she shared these friends' remarks with the caption, "When ur friends come out of the woodworks to support u is all u need to be brave."

Lucy Hale messaged the star, "Good for you baby girl. I'm so proud of you for speaking up. This breaks my heart. But you're making a difference for other girls and women!"