Pioneer Woman Star Ree Drummond's Teen Daughter Arrested for Public Intoxication

The Pioneer Woman's 19-year-old daughter Paige Drummond made headlines on Wednesday afternoon for an unexpected reason: she was arrested.

The teen was arrested for having and consuming alcohol, E! News has learned. According to the court documents obtained by E!, Ree Drummond's daughter was charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age as well as public intoxication. The records show she was charged and taken to jail in mid-April in her home state of Oklahoma.

According to the court documents, the district attorney noted that Paige "did appear in a drunken condition" when she was taken in. The court document also stated this crime is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fee of up to $500.

Moreover, the 19-year-old was found in possession of an open container of beer, to which the legal document claimed she "did unlawfully possess and consume a non-intoxicating beverage, containing more than one-half of one-percent of alcohol measured by weight, in a public place."