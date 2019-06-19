How Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Went From Friends to Frenemies and Back Again

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are friends again!

The superstar duo, who recently collaborated on Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, had been in a feud for several years, reportedly over backup dancers. However, after Perry extended a (literal) olive branch to T.Swift in 2018, the two singers decided to make amends.

Swift recently opened up about reconciling with Perry, explaining how the two came together for her new music video.

"She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to the – like an actual olive branch – to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago," Swift explained during a call with the UK's Capital Breakfast. "From that point on we've been on good terms."