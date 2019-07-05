It's an Itsy Bitsy, Teenie Weenie National (Polka Dot) Bikini Day! Celebrate With Celeb Suit Inspiration

Instagram
Girls of summer, this one's for you!
Today is National Bikini Day and basically it means summer is in full bloom...in case you didn't already know it.
Whether you rock an itsy, bitsy, teenie weenie, yellow polka dot bikini or are all about sleek black one-piece suits, this holiday is for anyone and everyone who loves to hit the beach or the pool in their bikini.
Now that you've made it through the 4th of July, it's time to get into full summer mode and break out all of your best suits for National Bikini Day and for the next few months.
You can wear a cheetah two-piece or a high-waisted retro look or a sexy one-piece perfect for swimming or lounging by the pool. Or, you can go for a string bikini or bandeau look that will give you tan lines you won't regret later.
No matter what look you like it's time to celebrate our new favorite holiday...while getting some sun and showing off your favorite suit.
If you need some bathing suit inspiration, don't worry because we have you covered.
Celebrities like Lucy Hale, Kristin Cavallari, Katie Stevens and Kendall Jenner have been sporting some gorgeous and playful bikinis this year and they've been giving us major fashion envy.
The good news is that you can now channel your inner celebrity bikini babe thanks to our gallery below.
Check out all of the best bikini and bathing suit looks here and then book yourself a getaway to wear your favorite suit!
Twitter
Lea Michele
The actress channeled her inner Emma Roberts with this black, high-waisted bikini and it's giving us major retro vibes this summer.
Instagram
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift donned a flirty, high-waisted pink suit in her music video for "You Need to Calm Down." It might be summertime, but we're stilling loving this neon pink coat on top.
Instagram
Lucy Hale
To celebrate her 30th birthday, the Katy Keene actress made time for tanning in California.
Instagram
Kim Kardashian
The reality star looked fierce in one of her many bikinis in mid June.
Instagram
Nina Dobrev
"Something in the water here is making us wild. #ItsStartingToGetWeird," the Fam star captioned this fun snap.
Instagram
Kristin Cavallari
The reality star and cookbook author knows how to soak up the sun in Mexico and we wish we were there right about now.
Instagram
Katie Stevens
Euro trip! The Bold Type star headed to Portugal in June in her crochet two-piece and yes, we are jealous.
Instagram
Molly Sims
The supermodel showed off her toned abs on Memorial Day while vacationing in Mexico and wow, just wow.
Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish star gives us summer-ish vibes in this bold orange bikini and stylish blazer.
Instagram
Kelly Henderson
Pool days are always more fun in a white hot suit and flamingo float.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian
The sassy sisters recreated their iconic Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami promo photo while vacationing in Turks and Caicos this month and we want both of their tiny bikinis in our closet ASAP.
Instagram
Bebe Rexha
The "Say My Name" singer rocked a printed red bikini while in Puerto Rico in May and what makes us love this photo even more is that it's not photoshopped, because Bebe Rexha is totally real!
Instagram
Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars alum is giving us major vacation envy with this tropical photo and gorgeous bikini.
Instagram
Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale star partnered with Aerie to encourage women to embrace their bodies by posting real and unedited bathing suit photos and we don't know about you, but we are very inspired by her message and her gorgeous body and outlook on swimwear.
Instagram
Demi Lovato
The singer looked cheetahlicious in this sexy two-piece while on vacation in Bora Bora.
Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical alum shows us how to relax the right way with a book in one hand and glass of wine in the other. Plus, this red bandeau and matching skirt is so sexy.
Instagram
Gabrielle Union
The new mom was totally glowing in her sleek, black one-piece in May.
Instagram
Jessie J
The British singer is giving us major spring vibes with this blush suit and now we really need to start shopping for vacation bikinis.
Instagram
Olivia Pierson
The Relatively Nat & Liv star slayed the fashion game in this sleek, nude suit and her color-coordinated headband is calling our name.
Instagram
Meghann Fahy
Everyone needs a little navy bikini and thanks to The Bold Type actress we know exactly what sporty look we're going to copy.
Instagram
Becca Tilley
The former Bachelor star relaxed poolside in this striped one-piece ahead of the Stagecoach Festival in April out in the desert and she looked flawless.
Instagram
Ava Phillippe
A black bikini, jean shorts and big sunnies are our go-to summer essentials.
Instagram
Ashley Tisdale
The former Disney Channel star rocked a funky two-piece that shows just the right amount of skin in this shameless selfie.
Instagram
Jac Vanek
The LadyGang star showed off some serious side boob in this bold orange one-piece suit and it gives us major summer goals.
Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Now this is how it's done. A printed bikini, pool tans and wine in hand!
Instagram
Olivia Culpo
The model posed in a rust bikini while in Mexico this spring and we love the belt detail on it.
Instagram
Lauren Bushnell
In March, the former Bachelor contestant jetted off to Maui and she gave off major beach babe vibes in this off-the-shoulder bikini.
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo showed off her rock-hard abs while on the set of one of her movies and wow, just wow.
Instagram
Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos' yellow bikini is perfect for lounging in Greece and we are totally envious of her and this trip.
Instagram
Sara Foster
Sara Foster sure knows how to work her angles...and this classic suit.
Instagram
Gigi Hadid
Golden girl! Gigi Hadid's color palette is perfect for summertime fun.
Instagram
Jessie James Decker
The country singer donned a neon bikini while on vacation in Mexico that perfectly matched her hubbie Eric Decker's trunks and it's magical.
Instagram
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Scalloped bandeau suit? Yes, please. Oh, and we'll also have whatever Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is having to give her these abs.
Instagram
Maren Morris
The "GIRL" singer has mastered the art of enjoying one's happy place in this sexy red suit with beer in hand in Mexico.
Instagram
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid was white hot on a recent getaway and we have a feeling this is just one of many suits we'll be coveting from her closet this year.