Man Stabbed on Set of Anne Hathaway Film The Witches

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 1:01 PM

Anne Hathaway, The Witches, Angelica Huston

JB Lacroix/WireImage; Warner Bros

A crew member working on The Witches reboot, starring Anne Hathaway, was stabbed and injured on the film's set on Wednesday during a confrontation with a coworker.

The incident reportedly took place in the afternoon at one of the stages at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in England, multiple outlets reported. The injured man was taken to a hospital and his suspected attacker was arrested, police said. Hathaway's whereabouts at the time were not reported and it is unclear if she or any of the other actors witnessed the stabbing.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to the Hertfordshire Mercury newspaper that a "knife-related incident" had taken place on site and that enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances, saying, "I can confirm that there was an isolated workplace incident at the Warner Bros. studio production facility and the police are now handling the matter."

A police spokesperson told the newspaper, "One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened."

"I heard the argument, but couldn't make out what they were saying. They were shouting," a source told The Sun. "As I left the studio and got round the corner, studio security went flying round with flashing lights. When I asked my pal what was going on, he said after I left one got stabbed in the neck with a flip knife, like a work one, from his tool belt."

It was reported in January that Hathaway will play the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis' remake of The Witches movie, based on the late Roald Dahl's 1983 children's book. 

The Witches movie was released in 1990 and famously starred Anjelica Huston in the villain role.

