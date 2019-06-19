NXIVM Co-Founder Keith Raniere Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking and Racketeering

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Keith Raniere.

On Wednesday afternoon, a jury in a Brooklyn federal court found the co-founder of NXIVM guilty of all counts including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking. The jury also found that the government proved all charged racketeering acts.

The jury began deliberating at 9:25 local time meaning a verdict was reached in a matter of hours. Keith faces up to life behind bars.

"Over the last seven weeks, this trial has revealed that Raniere, who portrayed himself as a savant and a genius, was in fact, a master manipulator, a con man and the crime boss of a cult-like organization involved in sex trafficking, child pornography, extortion, compelled abortions, branding, degradation and humiliation," Richard P. Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement after the verdict. "His crimes, and the crimes of his co-conspirators, ruined marriages, careers, fortunes and lives. The evidence proved that Raniere was truly a modern day Svengali."

During the trial, group members came forward and alleged they were pressured to have sex with Keith. While the defendant pleaded not guilty, he did not testify in the case and his defense attorney did not call any witnesses.