Game of Thrones Director Sheds New Light on Controversial Daenerys Targaryen Scene

It's been weeks, and here we are still talking about Game of Thrones and the decisions Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) made in the penultimate episode of the fantasy series. In "The Bells," Dany destroyed King's Landing, killing innocents while atop her dragon, Drogon.

Many viewers took issue with Daenerys' actions as for years she was an advocate for saving innocents and ending slavery.

"The way she has treated humans, and the conviction she has, means that conviction is eventually going to fall afoul," director Miguel Sapochnik told IndieWire.

At the start of the episode, Daenerys was dealing with the death of her trusted adviser and friend Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). Sapochnik said he wanted to make it clear that she was no longer doubting her decision-making ability.