Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Series Canceled by MTV? Maybe?

Lindsay Lohan's MTV show is done…as we know it? Lohan dipped her toe in reality TV with Lohan Beach Club, a series that followed her and the staff of her Mykonos club.

A source close to the show told E! News MTV was looking to "rework some things" and "try and salvage" the series when they ran into creative differences. However, a source stressed the show might not be done for good. Reports surfaced that Lohan had also closed the physical club.

"The show was moving into a new direction, perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that's not where I am in my life) the drama. And for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand new and exciting location in Athens and also a new location and partnership to be announced in Mykonos. It's all positive," Lohan said in a statement to E! News via her representative.