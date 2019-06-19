90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Hospitalized for Lupus Flare-Up

Ashley Martson has been admitted to the hospital following a lupus flare-up.

"I am dealing with a lupus flare-up and pyelonephritis," the 90 Day Fiance star told E! News exclusively. "I also have a large cyst on my left ovary the surgeons are coming down to evaluate if they need to remove or not. They have started an IV of Levaquin and have me in morphine and Zofran."

This wasn't the first time the reality star had experienced this kind of health scare. As fans will recall, she was also hospitalized for complications relating to lupus back in December and again in January.

"I was found unresponsive this morning at my home," she wrote in part of her post back at the beginning of the year. "The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I'm strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids."

She also told her fans she was undergoing surgery later that month.