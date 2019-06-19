Jake Gyllenhaal Just Sang a Whitney Houston Cover and We Need More

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 8:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
James Corden, Jake Gyllenhaal - The Late Late Show with James Corden

Craig Sugden/CBS

That boy is good!

Jake Gyllenhaal made a singing cameo on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, joining host James Corden for a parody of the ballad "The Greatest Love of All," made famous by the late Whitney Houston in 1985. The modified song, titled "The Greatest Gyllenhaal of All," pokes fun at the Oscar-nominated actor.

Lyrics include, "No matter what is on TV / I watched Donnie Darko on repeat" and "The greatest Gyllenhaal is actually Maggie / You're right, it's her / Then it's you /There are so many Gyllenhaals."

Corden, who has showcased his musical chops on his series' viral Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk the Musical segments, as well as the movie Into the Woods, is filming his talk show in his native London this week. Gyllenhaal recently filmed Spider-Man: Far from Home in the area. Next year, he is set to play the male lead in a limited West End run of the musical Sunday in the Park With George, a role he played on Broadway in 2017.

Watch

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Talk Sea Wall/A Life

Gyllenhaal had also showcased his musical chops on TV in 2007 with a mock performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls on Saturday Night Live.

While Sunday in the Park With George was his first Broadway musical role, Gyllenhaal made his theatrical debut in 2002, in a revival of the play This Is Our Youth in London in 2002, and made his Broadway debut in the play Constellations in 2014.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jake Gyllenhaal , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Top Stories , Parody , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chambers

Make Your Peace With These Canceled and Concluded Netflix Shows

Janet Mock

Pose's Janet Mock Makes TV History With Netflix Production Deal

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, S3

"It's Not Just About a Hot Body!" Khloe Kardashian Shares Inspiring Words In Revenge Body Season 3 Supertease

Serena Williams, French Open 2019

2019 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Proves She's Still Adjusting to Amy Schumer's Life as a New Mom

Cast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Wild Day in Provence Full of Impressions, Tears and Rosé

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Recalls How Her and Katy Perry's Feud Ended and Says "We've Grown Up"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.