Prince William and Kate Middleton “Deeply Concerned and Saddened” After Royal Convoy Seriously Injures a Pedestrian

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 5:49 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

An elderly British pedestrian has been hospitalized after Prince William and Kate Middleton's police escort collided into her on Monday. 

The Duke and Duchess were traveling from London to Windsor when a motorcycle in their royal convoy hit an 83-year-old woman, named Irene Mayor according to The Telegraph, on Upper Richmond Road in Southwest London. She was taken to the hospital and now remains in serious but stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery."

A witness told The Sun that the "bike hit her and spun round, off her feet and feel badly on the floor. The office was devastated. But he was going on the wrong side of the road. It could have been much worse."

Though the couple did not see the accident happen, they were made aware afterwards and have since reached out to the family. William and Kate—who have sent flowers to Irene—were on their way to St. George's Chapel for a service commemorating the Order of the Garter.

Now, the IOPC is launching an investigation into the incident, The Telegraph confirms. "The officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness," a spokesperson told the outlet. "Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident. The woman's family has asked that their privacy be respected at this time."

