Prince William and Kate Middleton “Deeply Concerned and Saddened” After Royal Convoy Seriously Injures a Pedestrian

An elderly British pedestrian has been hospitalized after Prince William and Kate Middleton's police escort collided into her on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess were traveling from London to Windsor when a motorcycle in their royal convoy hit an 83-year-old woman, named Irene Mayor according to The Telegraph, on Upper Richmond Road in Southwest London. She was taken to the hospital and now remains in serious but stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery."

A witness told The Sun that the "bike hit her and spun round, off her feet and feel badly on the floor. The office was devastated. But he was going on the wrong side of the road. It could have been much worse."