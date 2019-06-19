Chris Hemsworth and James Corden's Waiter War Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 5:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
James Corden, Chris Hemsworth

YouTube

Chris Hemsworth and James Corden shouldn't quit their day jobs.

The actor and the late-night host tried waitering at The Northall in London, where they competed to see who was the better restaurant employee for Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

From over-greeting guests to fighting over who got to seat the diners, the celebrities went all out to win the waitering war. And while the gloves were certainly off, the stars weren't exactly providing white-glove service. At one point, Hemsworth even carried a woman to her table. Not wanting to be outdone by the Avengers A-lister, Corden proceeded to give her fellow diner a piggyback ride.

"Full service," he said.

The Thor actor also force fed a few diners and even poured wine into a guest's mouth. As for Corden, he ensured patrons were greeted with a round of applause upon entering the dining room and made sure the entire restaurant knew about one woman's walnut allergy.

Watch

Michelle Obama & James Corden Face Off In Celeb Dodgeball

The two also tried to trip each other up. For instance, Corden played the violin to prevent Hemsworth from reading the specials off the menu.

 

via GIPHY

In the end, the celebrities were judged by the restaurant's executive chef André Garrett, who declared Hemsworth the winner.

Watch the video to see the restaurant rivalry go down.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , James Corden , Top Stories , Apple News , The Late Late Show

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1611

Watch the Kardashian Sisters Piece Together What Happened Between Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson the Morning After Cheating Scandal

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton “Deeply Concerned and Saddened” After Royal Convoy Seriously Injures a Pedestrian

A Blast From Interviews Past: "Toy Story"

Eva Longoria, Santiago

Check Out Eva Longoria's Cutest Mommy Moments With Baby Santiago

Kiss Cam Couples, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Pucker Up! You Have to See These Hollywood Stars Caught On the Kiss Cam

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Why Lip Oils Beat Lipstick Every Time

Rob Kardashian

How Rob Kardashian Is Focused on Making a "Full Transformation" From the Inside Out

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.