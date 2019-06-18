Is This the Best, Dumbest Act To Ever Get 4 Yeses on America's Got Talent?

Here's a thing that could literally only work this one time, and then never again.

Andy Rowell auditioned for America's Got Talent with claims that he's a karaoke superstar, and he even had a karaoke machine on stage. Simon Cowell was visibly unhappy that he was going to have to sit through this, but by the end of it his face was bright red, he had his head on the desk, and he was handing out maybe the weirdest yes we've ever seen him give.

The audience was also on their feet, dancing, singing along, cheering hard for an act that was mostly a guy standing silently on stage. You just have to watch it honestly.