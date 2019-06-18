Teen Mom Star Javi Marroquin Is Engaged: ''I Can't Believe I'm This Lucky''

Javi Marroquin is ready for the next step in his relationship.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced the exciting and special engagement news on Tuesday with his 1.8 million Instagram followers. Sharing a sweet snap of him with his future wife, Lauren Comeau, the 26-year-old reality TV personality said he's never felt so "lucky."

"June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me," he began his heartfelt post, where he posed with Lauren, whom showed off her huge diamond ring! "Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights... our endless laughs... and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever."

He continued, "Without you, our gym wouldn't be possible. Without you we wouldn't have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn't be complete. Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you."