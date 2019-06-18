Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Calls "Bulls--t" on Show's MTV Awards Loss

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is sharing her reaction to the show's loss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On Monday night, MTV aired the ceremony, during which Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was up for the Reality Royalty award. The series was nominated in the category against Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Bachelor, The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules. After Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was announced as the winner of the category, cameras panned to the audience, including Angelina, who was clearly upset.

The reality star later took to her social media accounts to vent about the award show loss, calling it "bulls--t."