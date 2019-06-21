Howdy, Howdy, Howdy! After All These Years, Which Toy Story Character Is Your Favorite?

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 9:00 AM
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
You've got a friend in me!
Whether you fell in love with Toy Story back in 1995, or are a new fan ready to see the fourth film in theaters today, fans of Pixar's original film franchise all know that when push comes to shove you've got a friend in Woody, Buzz and all the rest of the gang.
For more than 20 years now, kids and adults who are young at heart have turned to the magic of Toy Story to connect to their youth and remember the glory that is childhood. We know you all had a favorite toy growing up, like Andy does with Woody, and that's why we cannot wait to see what the next chapter of Toy Story holds.
We've already been given all of the feels from the first three movies in the franchise and it's because each and every one of the characters in the films are so lovable and memorable.
As we get ready to meet a few new characters with Toy Story 4 (which hits theaters today) we're looking back at all of the iconic characters we've come to know and love over the past few decades.
So, which character do you love? Before you pick, let's take it back to the beginning and talk about all of the best toys in Toy Story history.
For starters, we have to give it up for Woody. He's Andy's favorite toy when we first meet him and based on his cool hat, ability to lead the toys of Andy's room effectively and his great catchphrases we totally see why.
Of course Woody's nemesis turned BFF Buzz Lightyear is a character we can't help but love. He goes to infinity and beyond for his pals and is hilarious when he really thinks he's a space ranger...or when he speaks Spanish.
Disney/Pixar
Some of the other OG toys we love to watch on screen are Hamm, Mr. Potato Head, Rex and Slinky Dog. Hamm—or Mr. Porkchop when he's a villain in one of Andy's games—is funny and totally sarcastic, which we love.
Mr. Potato Head is cynical at first but when Mrs. Potato Head joins the gang in the sequel he lightens up and becomes more well-rounded...and he becomes a dad to the aliens, duh.
Rex might have tiny dinosaur hands and a not-so-scary roar, but he's so sweet and endearing no matter what the scenario. Of course, Slink is a real top dog throughout all the films because he's loyal to Woody and can catapult you anywhere you'd like.
A few other characters we can never forget are Bo Peep AKA Woody's love interest (who is making a comeback this film), Jessie, Buzz's girlfriend and Woody's biggest fan in the wild, wild west, and Bullseye, Woody's trusty steed who loves cheese puffs!
Oh, and how could we forget Andy and Bonnie? We grew up with Andy, loved him for his great imagination and cried when he grew up.
Now, we have Bonnie who is an adorable free spirit who is excellent at playtime.
Our final honorable mentions are Barbie (she's a tour guide and rogue toy from Andy's sister's room), Ken (he has an epic dream house), the Aliens (they are all about the claw) and Mrs. Potato Head (she knows to always pack her husband's angry eyes).
OK partner, the time has come for you to choose your favorite Toy Story character of all time. Don't worry we won't put a snake in your boot if you choose the wrong one!
Toy Story 4 hits theaters today, June 21.
A Royal Love: Celebrate Prince William's Birthday With a Look Back at His Romance With Kate Middleton
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?