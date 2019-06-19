"It's Not Just About a Hot Body!" Khloe Kardashian Shares Inspiring Words In Revenge Body Season 3 Supertease

Revenge isn't easy.

Khloe Kardashian warns the new Revenge Body participants just that in the season 3 supertease. While the latest promo promises "a transformational journey," the new footage makes it clear that hard work will be key for the contestants.

"This is gonna be really hard," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran warns in the video above.

Yes, there are "amazing trainers and amazing nutritionists," but the final result is up to the 17 participants seeking revenge. Sorry to the contestant that thought this would be all "fun" and "mimosas."

"It's not just about a hot body," Kardashian continues. "It's about mind, body and soul and really changing people from within."