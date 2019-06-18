Meghan King Edmonds Seen Without Her Wedding Ring After Husband Jim's Infidelity Confession

Meghan King Edmonds has been spotted without her wedding ring, days after her husband Jim Edmonds confessed to having an affair.

In a selfie shared to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three appears to have ditched the piece of jewelry. Both Meghan and her daughter, Aspen, smile for the camera in the cute picture.

It's unclear if the former reality star is still with her husband, but the disappearance of her wedding ring seems to indicate that their relationship status is up in the air. She previously wrote on her blog that she still has "hope our marriage can recover."

However, Meghan admitted in the same post that she lost all trust in her partner when he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit photos with another woman for the better part of a year. "Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she lamented.