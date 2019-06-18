How Kate Middleton's Extravagant Hat Stacks Up to Other Royal Ascot Attendees

When it comes to a day at the royal ascot, hats are always the star of the show.

Earlier today, Kate Middleton joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William for day one of the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

While royal watchers loved the Duchess of Cambridge's Ellie Saab dress with long sleeves, many eyes went straight to the hat that couldn't be missed.

E! News has learned Philip Treacy was the designer behind the floral accessory that complemented her look perfectly.

Despite the rain, thousands of racegoers were treated to the sight of senior royals processing in carriages along the famous Berkshire course to mark the start of the event. In fact, the only immediate family members missing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were looking after their six-week-old baby Archie.