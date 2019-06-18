How Kate Middleton's Extravagant Hat Stacks Up to Other Royal Ascot Attendees

When it comes to a day at the royal ascot, hats are always the star of the show.

Earlier today, Kate Middleton joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William for day one of the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

While royal watchers loved the Duchess of Cambridge's Ellie Saab dress with long sleeves, many eyes went straight to the hat that couldn't be missed.

E! News has learned Philip Treacy was the designer behind the floral accessory that complemented her look perfectly.

Despite the rain, thousands of racegoers were treated to the sight of senior royals processing in carriages along the famous Berkshire course to mark the start of the event.  In fact, the only immediate family members missing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were looking after their six-week-old baby Archie.

The Royal Ascot is as much a social and fashion occasion as it is a sporting event. From summer dresses to sharp suits, everyone looks their best. But perhaps the greatest piece of fashion around the event is the hats.

Take a look at just some of the wild and creative looks from the royal ascot in our gallery below.

Royal Ascot, Hat, Queen Elizabeth

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth

You didn't think the Queen would disappoint, did you? The royal family member looked elegant in an Angela Kelly outfit and hat with a Canadian Northern Star diamond brooch.

Royal Ascot, Hat, Angelina Kali

Adam Davy/PA Wire

Angelina Kali

From the gloves and sunglasses to the extravagant hat, this attendee knows how to accessorize in style. 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Chelsey Baker

Adam Davy/PA Wire

Chelsey Baker

Talk about a show stopper! Green and pink have never looked better together. 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Jodie Kidd

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Jodie Kidd

Sometimes, one hat just isn't enough when completing your look. 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Flora MacDonald

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Flora MacDonald

Despite the rainy forecast, this attendee chose the perfect hat for summer that can easily block those sunrays. 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Anouska Lancaster

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Anouska Lancaster

No matter what your favorite flower is, you'll find something to love about this attendee's hat.

Royal Ascot, Hat, Ines Hernandez

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ines Hernandez

When it comes to hats at the royal ascot, bigger is always better. 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Edite Ligere

Adam Davy/PA Wire

Edite Ligere

With a hat like this, you're sure to be noticed from the moment you arrive. 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Charlotte Carroll

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Charlotte Carroll

How high can you go in the hat department?! 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Isabell Kristensen

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Isabell Kristensen

The fashion designer has never looked better in head-to-toe mint green. 

Royal Ascot, Hat, Natalie Rushdie

Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Natalie Rushdie

Red hot! The jazz singer is hitting all the right notes in the fashion department. 

Don't forget royal watchers! We're only at day one of the festivities. In other words, more hats to come! 

