Ashley Graham Gets Real About Finding Her Voice and Reclaiming Her Body

In case you missed it, Ashley Graham's body is hers and hers alone.

The trailblazing model and host of American Beauty Star has not only shut down Internet trolls who shame her appearance but has also told photographers to not even think about Photoshopping out her stretch marks. But, as she revealed in the July issue of Allure, Graham has often felt objectified.

"My body has always been treated as a thing and not mine," the 31-year-old told the publication. "You're the sexy girl. You're the naked girl. Men are going to idolize your hourglass figure."

"It was always about what others thought about my body, until I gained a voice," she continued. "Now I get to tell people what I think of my body."