SpongeBob SquarePants Assembles Its Celebrity Guest Stars for One Epic Celebration

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 18, 2019 8:30 AM
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and has some very famous friends? It's SpongeBob SquarePants!
Nickelodeon is celebrating the animated series' 20-year-run with some epic specials, including panels at San Diego Comic-Con, and this impressive photo. Above, see the nearly all of the characters voiced by celebrity guests. Everyone from Adam West to Victoria Beckham lent their voices for guest roles.
The photo above features the guests who have played characters, there have been a bevy of entertainers including Tina Fey and Rosario Dawson who appeared as themselves over the years.
At Comic-Con, July 18-21, Nickelodeon will have activations, panels, talent signings and interactive design elements for fans to celebrate the 20-year-old cartoon character. There's a specific panel for the special SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout including a deep dive into the series.
Can you name every SpongeBob guest star in the exclusive image? Give it your best shot, then see the full list of guest stars below.
Adam West as Young Mermaid Man in "Back to the Past"
Alton Brown as Nicholas Withers in "House Fancy"
Amy Poehler as Granny Stew in "Have You Seen this Snail?"
Amy Sedaris as Ma Angler in "Trenchbillies"
Andrea Martin as Miss Gristlepuss in "Banned in Bikini Bottom"
Andy Samberg as Colonel Carper in "Hello Bikini Bottom"
Aubrey Plaza as Nocturna in "Mall Girl Pearl"
Betty White as Beatrice in "Mall Girl Pearl"
Biz Markie as Kenny the Cat in "Kenny the Cat"
Bob Barker as Bob Barnacle in "Sanctuary!"
Brian Doyle-Murray as Flying Dutchman in "Ghoul Fools"
Brian George as Coupe in "Drive Happy"
Burt Ward as Young Barnacle Boy in "Back to the Past"
Charles Nelson Reilly as Dirty Bubble in "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy II"
Chris Elliot as Lord Poltergeist (Ghost Captain) in "Ghoul Fools"
Christopher Guest as Stanley S. SquarePants in "Stanley S. SquarePants"
David Bowie as Lord Royal Highness in "Atlantis SquarePantis"
David Lander as Donnie in "Sharks vs. Pods"
Dee Snider as Angry Jack in "Shell Shocked"
Dennis Quaid as Grandpa Redbeard in "Grandpappy the Pirate"
Ed Asner as Angry Old Timer in "Whirlybrains"
Ernest Borgnine as Mermaidman in "Mermaidman and Barnacleboy"
Gene Shalit as Gene Scallop in "The Krusty Sponge"
Gene Simmons as Sea Monster in "20,000 Patties Under the Sea"
Ginnifer Goodwin as Purple Haired Mermaid in "Welcome to the Bikini Bottom Triangle"
Henry Winkler as Sharkface in "Sharks vs. Pods"
Ian McShane as Gordon in "Dear Vikings"
Jeff Garlin as Cuddle E. Hugs in "Cuddle E. Hugs"
JK Simmons as Conductor in "Snooze You Lose"
Joe Pantoliano as Sticky Fins in "The Getaway"
John O'Hurley as King Neptune in "The Clash of Triton & Trident Trouble"
Johnny Knoxville as Johnny Krill in "Extreme Spots"
Jon Hamm as Don Grouper in "Goodbye, Krabby Patty?"
Keith David as Gary's Collar in "Chatterbox Gary"
Kristen Wiig as Madame Hagfish in "The Curse of the Hex"
Laraine Newman as Plankton's Grandmother in "Gramma's Secret Recipe"
Marion Ross as Grandma SquarePants in "Grandma's Kisses, BlackJack, The Abrasive Side & Pet Sitter Pat"
Mark Hamill as Moth in "Night Light & Mermaidman Begins"
Michael McKean as Captain Frostymug in "License to Milkshake" and Lonnie in "Sharks vs. Pods"
Nigel Planer as Dr. Marmalade in "Chimps Ahoy"
Pat Morita as Udon in "Karate Island"
Patton Oswalt as Jim the Fry Cook in "The Original Fry Cook"
Peter Browngardt as Ice Cream King in "Patrick's Coupon Day"
R Lee Ermy as Warden in "The Inmates of Summer"
Ray Liotta as Trevor in "What Ever Happened to SpongeBob?"
Rich Fulcher as Fuzzy Acorns in "The Way of the Sponge"
Rik Mayall as Lord Reginald in "Chimps Ahoy"
Sebastian Bach as Triton in "The Clash of Triton"
Steve Buscemi as Dorsal Dan in "The Getaway"
Tim Conway as Barnacle Boy in "Mermaidman and Barnacleboy"
Victoria Beckham as Queen Amphitrite in "The Clash of Triton"
SpongeBob SquarePants premiered July 17, 1999, and for the last 17 years it's been the No. 1 kids' animated series on TV. The new birthday special comes in advance of the newest movie, The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge, coming summer 2020.
SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout airs Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon.
