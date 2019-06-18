EXCLUSIVE!

Is Erika Over the Conversation or Just Over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Ladies?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 18, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

In the land of wine and cheese, it's all sunshine and rainbows for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, right? Wrong.

Most of the RHOBH ladies—Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Girardi—are in France for some R&R (rosé and rehashing) and the tension from the 90210 followed them overseas. In E! News' exclusive preview below, the ladies cannot stop talking about Lisa Rinna playing Erika Jayne on Halloween. It's a topic that everybody seems done with. Well, everybody except Kyle and Teddi.

"I don't understand why you guys want me to feel a certain way about this," Erika says. "I'm good."

Yep, we're on that topic again. And it seems like it's being fueled by Kyle's French-made margaritas.

Watch

Kyle Richards Tells If Sister Kim Richards Will Return to RHOBH

"The only thing is that, Kyle is so f—king drunk," Dorit says. "We all are though."

One by one, the ladies leave the table until it's just Kyle and Lisa talking about what's really going on.

"I feel like she's in a bad mood with us…All the time," Kyle says.

"Well, maybe that's what you have to talk to her about. Whatever you have going on, I think it's deeper than this," Lisa says.

In a confessional, Lisa says what viewers are thinking: "Didn't we finish this at the restaurant the other night? Why did this come up again? Why are we still talking about it?"

"Kyle and Teddi are just out of order. I think they should be letting it go at this point," Dorit says in a confessional. "Enough is enough!"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Erika Jayne , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Real Housewives , TV , Kyle Richards , Lisa Rinna , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette

Let's Break Down That Steamy, Action-Packed The Bachelorette Trailer

The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Theme Song Revealed (Don't Worry, "Unwritten" Fans)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Surprise: Laura and Aladin Are Already Married

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Bow Down to Hannah Brown After Her Epic Bachelorette Speech

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Audrina Patridge Teases "Wild Ride" on The Hills: New Beginnings

Audrina Patridge Tells Who's the Troublemaker on "Hills" Reboot

Euphoria

Why Zendaya Had to Issue a Warning to Her Fans About Euphoria

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.