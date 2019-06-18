Is Erika Over the Conversation or Just Over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Ladies?

In the land of wine and cheese, it's all sunshine and rainbows for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, right? Wrong.

Most of the RHOBH ladies—Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Girardi—are in France for some R&R (rosé and rehashing) and the tension from the 90210 followed them overseas. In E! News' exclusive preview below, the ladies cannot stop talking about Lisa Rinna playing Erika Jayne on Halloween. It's a topic that everybody seems done with. Well, everybody except Kyle and Teddi.

"I don't understand why you guys want me to feel a certain way about this," Erika says. "I'm good."

Yep, we're on that topic again. And it seems like it's being fueled by Kyle's French-made margaritas.