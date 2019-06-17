Cara Delevingne Shares the Special Reason Why She Went Public With Ashley Benson Relationship

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 8:00 PM
Cara Delevingne is opening up about her decision to go public with her relationship with Ashley Benson, nearly one year after they started dating.
In an interview at the TrevorLIVE Gala, the model tells E! News that she actually decided to go public with their kiss for two big reasons: the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the first anniversary of her relationship with Ashley. "I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she shares. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"
Rumors about their romance have been swirling since last year, but the steamy make-out video they shared confirmed what everyone was hoping for. And while it was confirmation for the rest of the world, to the Brit it was just "a little something." After all, she's the one dating Ashley!
But, it's fair to say that Cara seems to be quite smitten with the Pretty Little Liars star. In her speech at the gala, the 26-year-old gave a shout-out to one important person in the audience. "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought," the actress stated.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Moreover, she revealed her adorable pet name for Benson, who sat next to Georgia May Jagger. It turns out that the Brit calls Ashley "Sprinkles." Perhaps it's because she's as sweet as a Sprinkles cupcake?
On Ashley's Instagram Story she captured Cara's speech and told her girlfriend, "Love you. proud of you." Aww!
A source previously told E! News, "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."
