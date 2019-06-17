Bow Down to Hannah Brown After Her Epic Bachelorette Speech

"Luke, you need to stop making excuses, and we've talked about that, because I'm frustrated and if I'm frustrated, then I know the whole house is. Just own up to the things you have flaws about and try to fix those. But also, stop the focus on him, because I can figure that out for myself, and focus on me, and know that I'm a grown-ass woman, and I can decide if I want to spend my time figuring all this out or if I don't, but you're not in my conversations with him just like he's not in the conversation with all of you. So, I'm not defending him in any way, because before any of you all brought anything up to me, there are concerns with him, but it doesn't mean that I don't have concerns with all of you, and I'm still giving you the benefit of the doubt. So please stop pointing fingers at other people, and allow me to do that, and focus on yourself and what maybe I need from you.

I feel like everybody thinks it's just Luke that makes me feel frickin' psycho and irritated right now. It's all of you. It's truly all of you that makes me feel this way. And although I came in here like so ready to get to know you and start sharing things about me that none of you know, none of you know anything about me and why I'm here and what makes me me and things that I've gone through, and so like I don't feel comfortable in any of this because nobody's even asked, because all we do is talk about stupid s--t, and so I don't want to talk to anybody, because at this point, I'm just like really defeated from all of you, so I don't want to do this."