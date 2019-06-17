MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Quite a few celebrities are going home with the iconic popcorn statuette at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards!

Zachary Levi, who was a nominee, hosted the event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., which meant that there were plenty of laughs all around. 

Going into the show, Game of ThronesAvengers: Endgame and RBG went in with the most nominations, with each film scoring four nods. And that didn't even include individual cast nominations! Stars like Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams were nominated in categories like Best Performance in a Show and Best Hero.

And while all of the nominees are more than deserving of the awards, there can only be one winner who is bestowed the trophy. Luckily, there were plenty of new categories which gives everyone an opportunity to go home as a winner. 

To find out who won in their category, check out the list below!

GENERATION AWARD

WINNER: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

WINNER: Jada Pinkett Smith

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW

Big Mouth

WINNER: Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

WINNER: Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us 

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

WINNER: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom 

 REALITY ROYALTY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

WINNER: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

BEST FIGHT

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

WINNER: Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

 BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

WINNER: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

WINNER: Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

WINNER: Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail 

WINNER: The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence 

