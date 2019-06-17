EXCLUSIVE!

Audrina Patridge Teases "Wild Ride" on The Hills: New Beginnings

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 5:00 PM

Audrina Patridge just spilled major secrets about The Hills: New Beginnings.

With the MTV reboot set to premiere in just a few days, the 34-year-old reality star has shared what viewers can expect on the series. While attending the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Audrina dished to E! News' Tamara Dhia about all of the drama coming up this season.

"I mean, what can you not expect?" Audrina said with a laugh. "There's like everything and more. I feel like this time around there's so much more drama, and I feel like everyone's so much more comfortable with each other."

"You guys are in for a wild ride," she teased.

"I think there's a lot of things, the last time around, that were left unresolved," Audrina continued. "So, everything's kind of brought to surface."

"It's just how we are, back together as this group of friends," Audrina went on to add. "And we all just jump back into it, full force. And it was very comfortable but, you know, people are very opinionated and don't hold back this time around."

So, who is the "troublemaker" this time around? Watch the E! News interview above to see what Audrina had to say!

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.

