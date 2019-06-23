Parenthood, Public Family Feuds and $65,000 Crystals: How Life Has Completely Changed for The Hills Cast

Getty Images

The youngest member of the New Beginnings cast at 23 years old, Brandon was just 14 when The Hills went off the air in 2010. But Brandon has grown up in the Hollywood spotlight, thanks to his famous parents: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

"For the longest time, I never thought I would do anything like this. Because when I was a little baby…it's different being born into my family," he admitted to WWD. "When I was a little baby, I had paparazzi jumping over my fence trying to take photos of me, all this stuff, and it was a lot for a kid. I could not handle it."

An aspiring actor after attending high school in Canada, Brandon appeared in Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, opposite Noah Centineo, before being announced as The Hills' newest star in October 2018.

Months ahead of the big casting announcement, Brandon and his father engaged in a bitter public feud, after TMZ reported that a physical altercation allegedly broke out between the father and son in March, resulting in Tommy being transported to a nearby hospital after Brandon allegedly gave him a fat lip. They then began trading Instagram insults and airing private family information, like Tommy revealing he spent $130,000 on Brandon's rehab before Brandon posted a video of his father seemingly passed out on the floor in a T-shirt and underwear (which he later deleted).

"I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It's the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time," he wrote at the time. "So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment."

By December of that year, the duo had reconciled, with Tommy writing, "I Love You Son."

Like Jason, Brandon's sobriety will play into his time on The Hills.

"Being sober is the best thing that's ever happened to me. Three years ago, I was in one of the darkest spots of my entire life. I didn't want to leave my apartment. I couldn't do anything," the Tales star told Interview. "Ever since I got sober, I just feel like everything's gotten better for me. I've become a better actor. I've become a better worker. I've become a better person. I'm not gonna lie, in L.A. it's really f--king hard to avoid temptation."