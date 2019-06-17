Meghan Markle May Just Persuade You to Adopt an Animal

Meghan Markle may have just persuaded us to adopt a new furry friend.

In between raising baby Archie, the Duchess of Sussex was able to write a foreward for Mayhew's annual report where she expressed her support for adopting and rescuing animals in need.

"As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring," she shared. "The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled."

Meghan continued, "What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community based approach not simply on rehoming animals, but in the preventative care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place."